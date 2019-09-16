Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lodi over the weekend

The Lodi Area Fire Department says a housekeeper accidentally bumped the gas stove burner knob just slightly, causing a home to fill up with gas over the entire weekend.

Fire crews responded around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on the 100 block of Penny Lane for a report of a gas leak. The homeowner told fire officials she believed gas had been leaking in the home since Friday afternoon because she had been out of town since that time and the home was empty all weekend. Crews immediately shut off gas to the home.

Due to high levels of gas detected, fire crews evacuated the entire 100 block of Penny Lane as well as the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Pebble Brook Lane.

Around 5:30 p.m., the gas had cleared out enough for MG&E crews to go inside and start investigating. That’s when it was discovered the housekeeper was cleaning on Friday and accidentally bumped into the burner knob. The home slowly filled with gas all weekend long.

No one was hurt and everyone was allowed back in their homes at 5:40 p.m.

