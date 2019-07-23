Gas line struck, Alliant Energy works to restore service in Baraboo

A natural gas line was struck in Baraboo on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many without services.

Baraboo Fire, Baraboo Ambulance and the Baraboo Police Department were sent to the intersection of Vine Street at Maple Street in the City of Baraboo for an underground gas line that was struck at 1:54 p.m., according to the Baraboo Fire Department.

Responders blocked off the area for safety and made notifications at nearby residences. Gas could be heard whistling from the damaged line, according to the department.

Emergency crews learned that utility work with an excavator struck a two-inch high pressure underground line. Alliant Energy responded to safely fix the damage, and had to shut down a significant portion of the service area on the south side of Baraboo.

Alliant Energy did not cause the dig in, nor did any Alliant Energy contractor, and there was no Alliant Energy project taking place where the dig in occurred, according to the company in a statement Tuesday evening.

Areas impacted by the shutdown include:

In the City of Baraboo:

- From Parkway to Walnut Street (Hwy 123), east to the City limits

- South from Lynn Street to the City Limits.

In the County (Town of Baraboo):

- City Limits on Hwy 113 past Steinke Road to Wildwood Rd

- County Hwy W past Neuman Rd

- Hwy 123 from the City Limits to Devil’s Lake State Park

- Old Lake Road, from Gall Road to Hwy 113

About 600 Alliant Energy natural gas customers in the city and town of Baraboo have been impacted and do not have natural gas service, according to the service provider. The company is bringing in gas technicians from its Stoughton, Janesville, Beaver Dam, Portage, Mineral Point and Spring Green Operations Centers.

More than 30 Alliant Energy gas technicians will soon be on site and ready to relight customers once the gas main is repaired and gas is flowing through it again. Alliant Energy will call in more gas technicians, if needed, to assist with the relights.

Once repairs are completed and the gas main is back in service, all customers that do not have service will have to be individually relit by Alliant Energy gas technicians.

The relighting process could take several hours or more and that process could extend into tomorrow morning. Alliant Energy has 4,842 natural gas customers in the city of Baraboo and 390 natural gas customers in the town of Baraboo, according to the company.

It is anticipated to take several hours to restore service to the impacted area.