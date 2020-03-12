Gas prices drop to $2.11 per gallon in Madison-area

One side effect of the coronavirus outbreak is a drop in the prices at the gas pump.

According to Gasbuddy, the average price in Madison is $2.11 per gallon, while the lowest is $1.89.

In Wisconsin, the average price per gallon is $2.14.

The national average is $2.36 a gallon, according to Gasbuddy.

The Associated Press reports that with COVID-19 spreading to more countries, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further.

That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.

Lower prices at the pump, however, aren’t necessarily good for the U.S. economy overall, according to the AP.

When energy prices fall, energy companies tend to cut back on investment and jobs. A free-fall in gasoline prices led to a sharp drop in U.S. business investment in 2016, for instance - one reason the country’s economic growth slowed to 1.6% that year from 2.9% in 2015.