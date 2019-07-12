Gas prices increase due to Tropical Storm Barry

While Tropical Storm Barry won't have a direct impact locally, you may feel it in your wallet. Right now, GasBuddy.com reports the average price of gas in Wisconsin sits at $2.74 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s up three cents from last week and last month.

GasBuddy analyst Allison Mac says Tropical Storm Barry is not the only thing to blame for the increased prices at the pump.

“There’s a number of factors going on this year that’s making prices a little bit unpredictable. One: political tensions with Iran. That’s the really main cause why we saw prices spike up the past two weeks. On top of that, now with Barry, things are a little bit uncertain,” Mac said.

As of Friday evening, 38 percent of the 669 manned oil and gas platforms in the Gulf Of Mexico had been evacuated. That was impacting production as 59 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been suspended.

Track Barry as it makes landfall using the NBC15 Weather Authority App. Now available on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.