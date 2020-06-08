Gas prices jump last week - but Beloit and Janesville catch a break

It was fun while it lasted. For the first time in over two months the price of a gallon of gas topped the two-dollar mark – at least it did nationwide. In Wisconsin, it remained under two bucks, but it’s still well higher than last month.

AAA’s latest fuel gauge tracker of regional gas prices show drivers across the country are paying approximately 2.03/gallon, while those in Madison are paying about a dime less ($1.938/gal.). In Madison, it’s about a penny and a half lower, at $1.921/gallon. But, in Janesville and Beloit, they are getting off comparatively easy at $1.813/gallon.

For comparison, last month the Rock County cities paid approximately a quarter less per gallon and, in Madison, it was more than 20 cents cheaper. On the other hand, AAA points out that, even with that rise, drivers are still paying a lot less at the pump than they did last year – the last several years in fact.

“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer will be cheaper than last.”

For example, across the U.S., while we’re just crossing the two-dollar mark again, drivers last year would have been more worried about three-dollar gas. The nationwide and statewide averages were both approximately $2.75/gallon. Madison and Janesville/Beloit were a lot closer together than they are right now too, the former paying $2.682/gallon versus $2.659/gallon.

AAA also noted that gasoline demand is once again on the rise, hitting levels not seen since widespread stay-at-home orders went into effect.

