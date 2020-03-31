Gas station on Madison's east side robbed at gunpoint

A Madison gas station was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 9 p.m., two young men entered the Citgo gas station on Milwaukee Street. Officers said the pair showed a handgun and a shotgun, while demanding money from a worker there.

After getting the money, the men ran through several backyards to a car on Thorp Street. Officers are speaking to several witnesses and collecting video evidence, but so far, no arrests have been made.