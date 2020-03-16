Gatherings over 50 people banned statewide, Evers announces

Gov. Tony Evers has issued a ban covering the entire state of Wisconsin on mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

“Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Evers said in a tweet announcing the ban.

He explained the ban will not affect “critical infrastructure and services,” citing grocery stores, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals as examples of exempted businesses.

“This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority,” Evers added.

MORE: Wis. schedule changes for events, cities, schools and universities

MORE: Full coverage of coronavirus outbreak

MORE: 22 school districts in Dane Co. area closed effective immediately

Dane Co. officials issued a similar ban Saturday, while the Jefferson Co. Health Department recommended postponing such events.

Evers said he directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services to order the ban and he will provide an update with more information during a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

