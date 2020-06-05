General manager of Thirsty Goat fired after criticizing protests in "dangerous" social media posts

The general manager of the restaurant Thirsty Goat in Fitchburg has been fired after she posted "insensitive, dangerous and unacceptable" posts to social media that were critical of the protests in Madison.

The owner of the Thirsty Goat, Dave Schutz, posted to Facebook Friday to inform the public that the general manager has since been fired from the company. Schutz added that the restaurant will also be donating $5,000 to Urban Triage, a group heavily involved in organizing protests in Madison.

"Last night, June 4, 2020, the GM of our restaurant, Thirsty Goat, published posts on her personal Facebook page that were insensitive, dangerous and unacceptable. We will not tolerate and do not condone racism in our business. We own the actions of the general manager and apologize for the harm caused to our community," according to Schutz.

It appears that the former general manager's Facebook account has disappeared from public view. NBC15 News has obtained screenshots of the post that confirm the controversy.