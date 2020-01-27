General named to oversee Wisconsin National Guard changes

A brigadier general from the New Hampshire National Guard will oversee the implementation of the Wisconsin National Guard’s corrective action plan.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday Brigadier General Laurie Farris will take the position.

In December, Evers issued an executive order that called for changes in the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal review found systematic failures in its response to sexual assault, sexual harassment, and retaliation allegations.

“While there is a lot of work to do, I am confident that with the right leadership we’ll be able to implement lasting, positive change in the Wisconsin National Guard,” said Evers.

Evers also announced Monday complaints of sexual assault, sexual harassment and retaliation within the guard can be directed to the Office of Ombudsman by emailing wing.ombudsman@mail.mil or calling 608-267-7207.

The Office of Ombudsman assists survivors and complainants in the review of allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and retaliation within the Wisconsin National Guard. They are also required to provide quarterly reports on such matters to Gov. Evers.

