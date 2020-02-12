Gerber launches search for next ‘spokesbaby’ & the winner gets $25K

The childhood nutrition company, Gerber, is now looking for the next Gerber baby.

For the 10th year in a row, the company has launched its photo search.

Those interested have until Feb. 21 to submit photos and videos. The baby cannot be older than four years old.

The winning baby will serve as the 2020 Gerber 'ambassador' - and will be given $25,000, according to CNN.

According to Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka in a news release:

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby."