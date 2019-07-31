Get in on all the action at the 2019 CrossFit Games

Come see the fittest on earth as they compete in the 2019 CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center August 1-4. Organizers expect to see around 18,000 people a day.

Get involved on all the action by purchasing a ticket for $35 and that gives you access to the beer garden, vendors pavilion and the 20,000 square foot demo workout space where spectators can try some of the CrossFit athlete workouts.

"The athletes make it look easy," James Hobart, one of the CrossFit Demo Team Members said. "But you never know what your body has the ability to do until you try it out. We've heard a lot of positive feedback from people who take our demo workouts."

The whole area of the CrossFit Games encompasses a 200,000 square foot area at the Alliant Energy Center. This is the third year Madison has hosted the games. Jamie Patrick, the Vice President of the Madison Area Sports Commission said, "We are thrilled to have it back in Madison and to have a lot of the local establishments working with us to welcome these athletes."

One of the new ways the games is welcoming the international athletes is by having local establishments "Adopt a Country" and give discounts to people who are from there.

You can also download the CrossFit Games Event Guide app that gives you access to the entire event schedule with times. Plus it will allow you to follow your favorite athletes and see who is one the leader board. It is free to download.

Buy tickets to the 2019 CrossFit Games here.