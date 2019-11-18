Get prepared for holiday travel with emergency car kits

Nobody wants to be put in an emergency situation, but it is good to be prepared in case it happens.

Wisconsin State Patrol recommends people get an emergency car kit ready before long travel and the winter season sets in.

Items the State Patrol recommends putting in your emergency car kit include:

-Blanket

-Gloves, hat, scarf

-Water bottles

-Non-perishable food items (granola bars, trail mix, etc)

-Car phone adapter/charger

-Flashlight with extra batteries

-Car scraper/brush

-First aid kit

-Cat litter or sand for any traction issues

Other tips State Patrol advises drivers to remember check 511 Wisconsin for current traffic and road conditions before you head out the door.

For more information click here.