This July 20th, the Baraboo Community will be alive with events and activities to celebrate the 6th Annual Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration in downtown Baraboo. This year, the parade theme will be celebrating “The Groovy 60’s” era.

The Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration will feature concerts, children’s activities, carnival games, food vendors and live performances.

The main event – the Big Top Parade – on Saturday, July 20, kicks off at 11:00 a.m.