Get ready for the Superbowl with a cheesy dish!

Superbowl Sunday is just one week away. We are featuring the Bacon Cheeseburger Football Dip, a touchdown worthy dish features Wisconsin Cream Cheese, and Mozzarella and Aged Cheddar.

Pick and choose your toppings and score big points with family and friends! Don't be surprised to see your loved one's doing an endzone dance after tasting this delight!

Henning's Wisconsin Cheese is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For over 100 years, they've committed to making award-winning, delicious cheese with quality milk.