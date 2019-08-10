Get ready to eat at Yum Yum Fest

Yum Yum Fest is hosted by the Madison Area Chef’s Network and Breese Stevens Field.

This year's event will take place on August 18th from 3PM to 7PM.

Bryan Weinstein, the Executive Director for the Madison Area Chefs Network, gave a preview of the event.

Nearly 30 local and regional restaurants participate serving up food, live music, entertainment and more.

In 2018, the event generated over $10,000 for area non-profits.

General Admission tickets are just $10.50 if purchased in advance.

For more information and to buy tickets, head here.