Get your heavy winter gear ready!

Tonight we’ll stay dry under partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to around the freezing mark. Sunday we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a possible late day shower.

Sunday night an area of low pressure will intensify to our south. At the same time, a strong arctic front will slide in from the west. The system to our south will provide the moisture, while the cold front to our north will provide cool enough air to turn the precipitation type over to snow.

Monday morning will start off with rain, but by lunch time, or shortly after, many locations will transition to mix precipitation and snow. Very little accumulations are expected at this time. Locations north of Madison will likely see 0.5-1.0” with less than 0.5” south of Madison.

This arctic front will bring the return of cold air for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. You can expected daytime highs to be in the teens with nightly lows around zero.