Get your rain gear ready - wet stretch of weather ahead

Get your rain gear ready! Multiple rounds of rain will impact the area this workweek.

💧💦☔️ WET STRETCH OF WEATHER AHEAD☔️💦💧



Wednesday - 1st round of rain. A few snowflakes could mix in late Tuesday night - Wednesday morning



Thursday-Thursday Night - 2nd round of rain.



Friday - Snow could mix in with the rain before it ends



More details coming soon!

The first chance of rain will come Monday night. A cold front will bring in a chance of isolated to scattered light rain showers late Monday into Monday night. The best timing of the rain will likely be between 8 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Tuesday. Most places probably won't see any rain. Rainfall totals will likely be less than 0.1" of rain.

The more active weather will develop Wednesday through Friday.

An upper-level storm system will impact the area and bring in the first round of widespread rain on Wednesday. There is a chance a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain early Wednesday morning. With temperatures expected to warm into the low 40s, any snow that does develop will likely not have a big impact on the roads. At the very most a dusting of snow will be possible on elevated surfaces and on the your lawn. Rainfall totals Wednesday through Wednesday night will likely range from 0.25-0.75".

The second round of rain will arrive Thursday afternoon. Rain will likely continue Thursday night and even into Friday morning. There is even a chance a snow could mix in with the rain Friday morning before it exits the area.

With the these systems still several days away, there are still some question marks with the forecast, especially when it comes to Thursday's storm system.

The American and EURO forecast models have this storm system developing two ways. The American forecast models has it teaming up with a dip in the jet stream north of the area and becoming stronger storm system, while the EURO shows a weaker storm system.

You can see the differences between the two models by looking at their rainfall projections. The EURO shows a higher rainfall potential than the American model.

There are still some question marks revolving around how Thursday's storm system will evolve.



You can tell the GFS and EURO are showing different scenarios just by looking their projected rainfall accumulations.



Bottom Line - Expect Wet Weather

Neither forecast models brings a lot of snow into the area.

The bottom line is expect a wet end to the workweek, even though it's still a little too early to iron out the details.

