Getaway driver in golf club theft clips security guard with car

A getaway driver clipped a security guard with his vehicle as he tried to help a woman flee from the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot with a set of stolen golf clubs, according to the Madison Police Department.

Its incident report indicates the driver, identified as Melvin R. Horton, had sped toward the guard and a Madison Police officer as he and his accomplice, Stephanie M. Roll, tried to escape. The officer managed to get out of the way, but the guard was struck. Fortunately, the guard, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured.

Madison Police spokesperson Joel Despain explained that Horton and Roll were fleeing around 8:50 p.m. after she ran out of the store, at 350 East Towne Mall, carrying the clubs. She reportedly tossed the set in the backseat and hopped into the passenger side.

Not long after they got away from the mall, however, another officer spotted the car in the 700 block of N. Thompson Dr. and pulled it over, DeSpain added.

Horton, 61, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of second degree reckless endangerment and being party to retail theft, while Roll, 44, is accused of retail theft and bail jumping.

DeSpain did note that the golf clubs were recovered undamaged and returned to the store.

