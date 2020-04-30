Getting back on the water: Game Fish season opens May 2

Anglers are preparing for the game fish season opener this Saturday, but things will be a little different this year because of the pandemic.

“Instead of traveling to their favorite spot, they will create a new tradition of fishing closer to home and finding new local spots to catch a fish or two,” said Justine Hasz, Bureau Director of Fisheries Management.”

Anglers are asked to fish in their local communities and practice social distancing. The DNR suggests adding hand sanitizer to your tacklebox and consider wearing a mask to protect yourself and others.

All normal rules and regulations apply, including the need for a valid 2020-21 fishing license and bag limits.

Boat launches are open at all DNR properties.

The DNR is also reminding anglers state parks have updated hours and anglers will be allowed to still fish in a state park on Wednesdays, even though it is closed to visitors.

All restrooms, water fountains, buildings, and facilities are also closed at all state parks. Northern forests, flowages, and the Lower Wisconsin Riverway system are exempt from these changes.

The DNR is reminding anglers to wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat and to help minimize the spread of invasive species by removing plants and animals from the boat before and after launching.