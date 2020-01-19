Hy-Vee Dietitian: Tips for battling Vitamin D deficiency

Winter months can be lacking for the "Sunshine" vitamin as we're bundled up in coats and scarves. Hy-Vee dietitian Kacie Ferguson explains ways to get more vitamin D.

The winter months can be more difficult to get vitamin D because of a lack of sun exposure. Vitamin D helps keep your bones, teeth, muscles, and immune system strong.

Some foods that are high in vitamin D are wild-caught salmon, herring, sardines, cod liver oil, canned tuna, eggs (yolks), and mushrooms.

An estimated 1 billion people have inadequate levels of vitamin D worldwide.

As always before taking any dietary supplements, you should check with your doctor or registered dietitian.