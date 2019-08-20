Getting organized before the first day of class

With the start of school just around the corner, it may be the perfect time to start to get your family organized.

Martha Carol Stewart is a former teacher turned professional organizer. Her key to a smooth morning actually starts with a good evening routine. That means taking time each night to get ready for the day ahead like making lunches or straightening the house, and make sure your child plays a role too.

"If you have young kids, this can be essential to your morning. You pack each day what they're wearing, this is what my family did every Sunday night, including the socks, the underwear, all of it goes in here," Stewart said.

Another tip is to set up a "control center" in your home. This place is equipped with things like files for all your student's papers, a family calendar for everyone's activities and events, and supplies for homework. Organization like this also teaches your kids how to stay organized and take responsibility for their school things.

"Our goal is always to have a home for everything. Because if everything has a place and everything has a home, even if your house gets messy and it will, it's easy to clean up," Stewart said.