Getting refunds it your concert or sporting event was canceled

With coronavirus forcing events events across the country to cancel or be postpones, many people are finding themselves holding tickets they can’t use or for an event that doesn’t exist.

However, state law prevents most people from losing the money the spent on tickets for most entertainment and sporting events if they are canceled, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection points out.

According to the agency, promoters are typically required to cover the cost of admission and, they already are or at least putting information on their websites for how ticketholders can get their money back.

More tips and resources are available on the agency website here and it offered the following steps people can take to obtain a refund (taken from its statement):

Refunds for canceled events:

To obtain refunds for canceled events, ticket purchasers must present their tickets to the promoter no later than 90 days after the event is canceled. A promoter must then make a refund no later than 60 days after you present your ticket.

Keep in mind that the promoter may be different from the person or company from whom you purchased the ticket, or the owner of the premises where the event was scheduled to be held.

Refunds for rescheduled events:

For rescheduled events, ticket holders must present tickets to the promoter no later than 30 days after the date on which the event was originally scheduled to be held. The promoter must provide a refund no later than 60 days after you present your ticket.

Exceptions:

Consumers should know that some items may not be refundable, such as:



Handling or service charges;

Charges for other services, such as parking; and

Any portion of the ticket price that may be considered a nonrefundable charitable

People who have questions about the refund process or issues obtaining one can contact the DATCP Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov. Complaints can also be filed online at www.datcp.wi.gov.

