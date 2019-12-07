Getting your home holiday ready

Christmas is just a few weeks away! Jim Hewitt from Home Depot breaks down some safety tips as you decorate your home for the holidays.

"Poinsettias can be toxic to little kids and animals." said Jim. He suggests using a silk poinsettia because they're more safe.

Another thing to watch out for during the holidays are porch pirates. Jim says a lot of people have been purchasing video door bells to give homes extra security during the holidays.

When it comes to your Christmas tree, Jim says you need to keep it hydrated.