GiGi’s Playhouse helps give a voice to participants

GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center, is helping participants find their voices and expand their communication skills through the use of technology and sign language.

Alyssa, who is three years old, has been attending classes and programs at GiGi’s for almost her entire life. Because Alyssa has a speech delay, she uses a speech generating device, which her family calls a “talker,” to help her express her thoughts.

Alyssa uses the device by selecting images and words on the screen that she wishes to communicate, from activities, to different needs and questions.

“It’s just another way for her to communicate since she does have a speech delay,” said her mother Nadia. “She’s learning here how to communicate in a variety of ways.”

Aside from speech therapy, participants at GiGi's can also learn math, literacy, and practical life skills like cooking. They can also use the space as a way to socialize and meet others.

"It's really nice that we can have this place and have it available for the families," said Julia Meyers, the site coordinator.

"To see how they can interact with each other, be in a great comfortable place that's inviting and welcoming, and parents can realize that their children have others out there just like them," said Patrick Ryan, a founding board member of GiGi's Playhouse. "To know that support is always here for them is just amazing."

For Alyssa's mother, having GiGi's has been a source of support, especially for any questions she may have.

"It's priceless," Nadia said. "I mean, there's just nothing like being able to walk in these doors and know that everybody here is familiar with people with Down syndrome."

Alyssa's family also attends classes with Alyssa, and her two siblings are learning sign language with her.

“If you think that Down syndrome is not a good thing, and it’s a disability, it’s actually that some people are even smarter because they find out ways to do things differently than others,” said Alyssa’s brother Jackson, who is six.

GiGi’s Playhouse is volunteer-based except for the site coordinator, and runs off of private donations. They will be having a gala fundraiser in October.