GiGi's Playhouse offers preview of third Wisconsin location

Families got a preview of the brand-new GiGi’s Playhouse in Weston Saturday. The space will offer activities and support for an estimated 500 to 600 people with Down syndrome in Central Wisconsin.

Wisconsin previously had two GiGi’s Playhouse locations in Madison and Milwaukee. There are 48 locations across the U.S. and Mexico.

Their goal is to build self-esteem and acceptance through free programs.

"To have a place where we can gather, it would mean that our kids get to feel like a part of the community, they have a place," said Rebecca Bearjar, board president.

GiGi's is open to people of all ages, offering pre-natal support all the way to career building.

“They’re fun programs, there are social clubs. It’s a place to gather and meet others in the community,” she said.

The space will undergo construction, and they plan to open the Weston location in the summer.

For more information on GiGi's Playhouse and the services they provide, click here.