Giannis Anteokounmpo and other Bucks players join peaceful protests in Milwaukee

As protests continued in Milwaukee for a ninth consecutive day, one peaceful march was joined by Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, along with fellow Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Donte DiVincenzo, Sterling Brown and Cam Reynolds.

@Giannis_An34 leading the group with other @Bucks players. Organizers tell me they are doing this for the BLM movement, not a photo or media opp. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/RAYd2RAWzL — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) June 6, 2020

The players joined the march around 5:30 p.m. and continued walking with the group for roughly 45 minutes. Each member of the team wore shirts that read “I can’t breathe” — words said by George Floyd while former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck.

At one point, players stopped to help pass out water to the protesters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo passing out water to protesters @fox6now pic.twitter.com/FcxaNtr0gh — Hannah Jewell (@HannahFOX6Now) June 6, 2020

Giannis’ brother, Thanasis — who also players for the Bucks — was in attendance as well as guards Donte DiVincenzo and Frank Mason III.