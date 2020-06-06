Giannis Anteokounmpo and other Bucks players join peaceful protests in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brothers and other Bucks teammates marching in protest on racism in America
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -- As protests continued in Milwaukee for a ninth consecutive day, one peaceful march was joined by Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, along with fellow Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Donte DiVincenzo, Sterling Brown and Cam Reynolds.

The players joined the march around 5:30 p.m. and continued walking with the group for roughly 45 minutes. Each member of the team wore shirts that read “I can’t breathe” — words said by George Floyd while former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck.

At one point, players stopped to help pass out water to the protesters.

Giannis’ brother, Thanasis — who also players for the Bucks — was in attendance as well as guards Donte DiVincenzo and Frank Mason III.

 