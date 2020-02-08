Giannis Antetokounmpo named world’s fittest male athlete by Sports Illustrated

Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than the reigning NBA MVP and two-time All-Star captain. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is also now the fittest male athlete in the world, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated released its "Fittest 50" report this week, ranking the 25 fittest men and the 25 fittest women in the world, according to SI's panel of experts.

Twenty-five-year-old Antetokounmpo, standing nearby seven feet tall and weighing more than 250 pounds, ranked at the top of the list for men.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 22 years old, ranked at the top of the women's list.