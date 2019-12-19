Giannis, Bucks visit prison with Laker showdown looming

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks elected to visit a Wisconsin state prison a day after ending an 18-game winning streak.

They listened to stories from inmates at the medium-security Racine Correctional Institution on a day they were scheduled for extra training or medical treatment.

Each player also shared stories of their respective journeys, recalling childhoods in broken homes or impoverished environments.

Antetokounmpo said he didn't always make the best decisions while growing up in Greece, but his father Charles helped straighten him out before dying of a heart attack in 2017 at 54 years old.