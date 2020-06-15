Giannis and his baby Liam just came up with the cutest push-ups

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is working out and spending time with family -- a perfect combination.

While stuck in quarantine, Giannis has had to come up with new ways to keep himself occupied, so the reigning league MVP downloaded

TikTok and is delivering quality content to fans.

This week, we may have gotten the best video yet as Giannis shared a video of himself doing push-ups, but he added a little twist.

Every time he went down for the push-up, he gave his baby boy a kiss.

This isn't the first time Liam Antetokounmpo has been featured on Giannis' TikTok, but let's just say, this video takes the prize for the cutest.

While we miss seeing Giannis on the court, we are glad he can spend some time with his baby boy all while continuing to entertain the Milwaukee and NBA communities.

