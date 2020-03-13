Giannis donates $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

The league’s MVP doing MVP things. Giannis Antetokoumnpo donates $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff that has been affected by the cancellation of events at the arena.

The Greek Freak announced on Twitter on Friday, March 13 that he wanted to “help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates’ lives easier.”

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

The NBA announced Wednesday, March 11 that the season was postponed indefinitely after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for COVID-19.

Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a statement Thursday, “Decisions about the status of remaining 2020 regular season is currently being determined. We thank our fans for their patience during this time and will continue to closely consult with the NBA, and city and state health officials to provide you with updates.”

Blake Shelton, Michael Buble and Dan+Shay postponed Fiserv Forum tour dates on Thursday, March 12 due to concerns of the virus.