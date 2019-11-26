Giannis drops 50 points in Bucks 8th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career night on Monday against the Utah Jazz. The "Greek Freak" scored 50 points as the Bucks beat the Jazz 122-118.

The win improves the Bucks record to 14-3.

Giannis also had 14 rebounds and six assists. The NBA says this is his 17th straight double-double, which is the longest streak since Bill Walton recorded 34 straight in the late 70's

According to NBC.com/stats, Giannis is also is the 4th player in NBA history to record 50 points, 10 rebounds and have zero turnovers in a game since turnovers became an official stat in 1977-78.