Giannis is a dad! The Bucks star shares a pic of his new son

The Greek Freak has a little freak of his own now.

Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

The proud papa tweeted a picture of his little guy, saying simply "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house ❤️"

And, it looks like the reigning MVP will be taking a little time to bond with Liam. He is currently listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Congratulations, Giannis!

