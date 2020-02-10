Giannis is a dad! The Bucks star shares a pic of his new son

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Greek Freak has a little freak of his own now.
Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger welcomed a new baby boy into the world.
The proud papa tweeted a picture of his little guy, saying simply "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house ❤️"
And, it looks like the reigning MVP will be taking a little time to bond with Liam. He is currently listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Congratulations, Giannis!