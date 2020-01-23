Giannis to lead NBA East All-Stars

Stop me if you heard this before, but Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo not only made the NBA All-Star team this year, he will be serving as the Eastern Conference captain.

It's Giannis' second straight year leading the team and his fourth All-Star game in a row.

The Greek Freak was an easy choice for voters, posting huge numbers so far this season for the first-place Bucks. Currently, he is averaging 30.0 points per game, bringing down nearly 13 boards, and dishing out nearly 5.5 assists.

He'll be joined on the East squad by the Celtics' Kemba Walker, who is also making his fourth appearance, the Sixers' Joel Embiid, who will be there for the third time, and the Raptors Pascal Siakam and the Hawks' Trae Young, both going for the first time.

The West will be led by LeBron, who is making his 16th appearance and will start alongside Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, in his 7th game. The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, the Mavericks' Luka Doncic, and the Rockets' James Harden round out the squad.