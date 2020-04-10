Gilda’s Club Madison continues to support members online

Gilda’s Club Madison is continuing to provide support to members through the pandemic. While they have closed their physical location, they are offering services online via Zoom, ranging from emotional support groups, to virtual yoga classes.

"Gilda’s Club exists for anyone who's touched by any kind of cancer,” said Gilda’s Club Madison Executive Director and CEO Lannia Stenz. "We provide the emotional support someone needs when going through a cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as helping them beyond cancer.”

Stenz said that when someone is dealing with a cancer diagnosis, it can be extremely isolating. Paired with social distancing and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, that can become even more challenging.

“When you’re dealing with that diagnosis, the stress and the anxiety and the isolation can all be incredibly challenging to the person that’s dealing with it,” she said. “We know that if someone doesn’t deal with that stress and anxiety, that they’re not going to have as good an outcome following their treatment. So it’s incredibly important for us to continue our support right now."

Gilda’s Club Madison is continuing that support by offering programming virtually, via Zoom calls. Stenz said they send members Zoom invitations to different programming and class options via email. To keep their members safe, Stenz said they have closed their clubhouse location and have gone entirely online.

"Because people who are dealing with cancer diagnoses are traditionally more at risk than even the general population, when COVID-19 hit our community, we decided to immediately move to virtual programming," she said.

With online programming, the hope is that members of Gilda’s Club can still maintain those networks of support and communication from before the pandemic.

"They can participate in emotional support groups on a weekly basis, on a monthly basis, and all of those are professionally facilitated by a mental health professional,” she said. “We have opportunities for yoga, for guided relaxation, we have some social activities virtually. Everything we're doing right now is being offered via Zoom which is HIPAA compliant, and gives us the opportunity to bring people together when they often need it the most."

For Misty, a Madison resident who battled breast cancer, the online programming offered by Gilda’s Club is a source of support.

"I was afraid that when everything shut down that I wouldn’t be able to continue to have the support," Misty said. "But they figured out how to do the programming with all of their classes and support groups."

Misty said her personal favorite is the art class, where members are currently working on a layered canvas project.

“They’re able to do that virtually which is very exciting," Misty said. "Of course it's new, it's different, it's not the same, but the people are the same. It’s kind of beautiful, the whole way that I can still connect is still very personal.”

Misty said for art class, she’ll receive an email or video prompt with guidance for the art projects, and the group meets weekly via Zoom for discussion.

"Gilda's has given me back the things that I feel I lost with cancer, and they continue to do that," she said.

Even in a different format, Misty said Gilda’s continues to make a difference in her life.

"Gilda’s isn’t four walls,” Misty said. “Gilda’s is the people, the staff - it's magical."

