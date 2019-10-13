Gilda's Run gathers community for cancer support

Gilda's Club Madison held a Run/Walk that brought together many in the community to raise money toward emotional support, cancer education and wellness opportunities in Middleton on Sunday morning.

According to organizers, more than 1,000 community members participated in the 5k "Fun Run" and 2-mile walk. The event culminated in a celebration with awards and music early in the afternoon.

The event started and ended at the Mead & Hunt parking lot to raise $90,000 in support of Gilda's Club.

Many people feel isolated and alone after a diagnosis and don't know where to turn, according to organizers. Gilda's Club Madison offers opportunities to anyone affected by any kind of cancer for more than 4,000 children and adults.

