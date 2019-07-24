Girl, 9, 'tossed into the air' by bison at Yellowstone

A 9-year-old girl was flipped through the air by a charging bison at Yellowstone National Park.

A 9-year-old girl was tossed in the air by a charging bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the park said in a news release. (Source: CNN)

A group of approximately 50 people were within 10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes Monday before the animal charged the group, per a Yellowstone news release. It happened near the Observation Point Trail near the Old Faithful Geyser.

"A 9-year-old girl from Odessa, FL was charged and tossed into the air by the bull bison," a spokesperson said in the news release. "The girl was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by a park emergency medical provider and later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic."

No citations have been issued, but the incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

CNN reported a video posted to Twitter appears to show the attack, but the footage has not been verified.

Yellowstone warned visitors that wildlife in the park are wild.

When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space," the release stated. "Stay 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.