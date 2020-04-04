Girl Scout raises money to buy special radios for seniors with Alzheimer's

Though the ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, a girl scout from Waunakee is celebrating one of the highest achievements, receiving her Gold Award.

Alex Janis, a high school senior from Waunakee, started raising money to buy special radios for seniors with Alzheimer's last year .

“It was really great to see them react to the music, especially even little things where they will clap along to the beat, and sometimes they will even sing with you," she said.

For Janis, the cause is close to her heart, as her own grandfather recently passed away from the disease.

"To leave something that will continue on after I am no longer a Girl Scout, that is just a great feeling," she said.

She delivered 16 radios to the Homestead Living in Waunakee. She said each radio was customized with music for the person receiving it. She said she ultimately raised about $2,700 to make it happen.