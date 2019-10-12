Girl Scout troop visits NBC15 studio

Girl Scouts interested in journalism and communications made a trip to the NBC15 News studio on Saturday.

Girls of all ages from the Girls Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland Council visited as part of a group called MediaGIRLS, created for girls specifically interested in a future in news.

NBC15 reporter/anchor Gabriella Rusk and producer Victoria Valenzuela gave the girls a tour of the studio, newsroom, and explained what a regular day means for those who work in television news.