An 11-year-old girl made it to school safely after she was summoned by a man in a parking lot, says Madison police.

The girl told officers she was on her way to Jefferson Middle School Thursday when a man yelled at her twice to come towards him.

Police said she ran home and took a more central route.

The girl described the man as a middle-age black man wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black stocking cap.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.