Girl thrown off bridge in Green Bay crash; 17-year-old driver arrested for OWI

Police say a 17-year-old girl was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash on the Main Street Bridge, in Green Bay, flung her passenger into the river.

A car swerving on the Main Street Bridge in Green Bay hit a guardrail, throwing a passenger into the Fox River (screenshot from video captured by Titletown Brewing Company camera)

Video from the Titletown Brewing Company weather camera shows a car turning from Washington Street on to Main Street, swerving and ultimately hitting a guardrail near the bridge tender's tower. It's followed by a splash in the water.

Police say a boater who happened to be nearby pulled the crash victim -- who is also a 17-year-old girl from Green Bay -- out of the water. She's expected to survive her injuries.

The driver, who is from Green Bay, was arrested on suspicion of OWI causing injury.

The crash happened at about 5:30 A.M. and closed the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge. Motorists could use one of the other downtown bridges to get across the Fox River until Main Street reopened just before 6:30 A.M.