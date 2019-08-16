Girl with rare cancer and a love of dogs gets special visit from Madison K9

A 7-year-old Hartland girl fighting a rare cancer received a special visit from a four-legged officer at American Family Children's Hospital.

Emma Mertens was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 9 after her brain tumor grew in size, according to a post on Facebook. A surgery was performed and she is recovering.

While at the hospital, she received a visit from Madison Police K9 Falko. Usually dogs are not allowed, but an exception was made for Emma.

Emma was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). In February, she asked for letters from dogs to comfort her.People from all over the world have been sending her dog photos and messages to cheer her up.

According to the Team Emma Facebook page, the staff at American Family Children's Hospital knew who she was from her story going viral and decorated her room with pictures of dogs prior to her surgery.