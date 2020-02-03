Girlfriend inside delivery car scares off potential car thief, Madison police say

A man’s attempt to allegedly steal a delivery car in downtown Madison was thwarted by the driver’s girlfriend, says police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Lake Street around 11 p.m. Friday after a delivery car driver said a potential car thief tried to take his car while his girlfriend was inside.

The woman told police she was “really scared” after a stranger tried to open the driver’s side door and she believed he was going to try and steal the car. She said she began waving and yelling at him, letting him know she was inside. She said he left and when her boyfriend returned, he called police.

Madison police officers said they found Ricardo Curtis and tried to arrest him. They said the 36-year-old fought with them and one officer had a knee injury as a result.

Curtis was arrested on several charges including battery to law enforcement, resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm or soft tissue injury, and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker.