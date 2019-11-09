Saturday marked the 11th annual Girls on the Run 5K in Waunakee.

Girls on the Run is an organization that helps girls “recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind,” according to the group’s website.

Girls on the Run works in several south central Wisconsin counties: Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, Dodge, Columbia, Sauk and Iowa.

The organization is part of a nation-wide effort to provide girls with empowerment. 350 end-of-season 5K events were held across the United States this year.

