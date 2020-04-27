Girls on the Run offers virtual 5K, at-home training program

Despite having to cancel all in-person programs this spring, Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is continuing to support local girls through virtual programming.

Earlier in April, the organization had to cancel its in-person programs, including its celebratory 5K event, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They started offering "GOTR at Home". The online program includes virtual lessons delivered in an easy-to-follow written format and a YouTube video series designed just for kids.

"These fun and interactive lessons focus on important topics like positivity and standing up for others, while encouraging creativity and movement," Girls on the Run organizers said in a press release.

Typically, the Girls on the Run 5K experience is the culminating events of the season and is a celebration of each girl's accomplishments. While that event had to be canceled this year, a Girls on the Run Virtual 5K experience will take place May 23-25.

"The online lessons Girls on the Run has provided, along with the generous and appreciated opportunity to share with others who may need the ideas, goes above and beyond expectations," Ann Princl, principal at New Century School and Verona Area International School said. "This truly shows the passion they have for guiding girls (and everyone) to be the best they can be."

The virtual 5K will allow girls and their families to complete a 5K in their neighborhood, on a treadmill, or even in their backyard, with the support of a virtual community. The event is free and open to the public.

"GOTR at Home has been a source of joy and familiarity during these unusual times," former coach and current Girls on the Run parent Annie Ballweg said. "It has been more important than ever to make time for fun and fitness each week."

Click here for more information on the virtual program.