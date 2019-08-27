Girls' volleyball team bus plunges down embankment in N.C.; 14 hurt

A bus carrying a high school girls' volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down a wooded embankment in North Carolina, injuring 14 people.

Photos from the scene show the bus surrounded by broken tree limbs late Monday night near Coxes Creek Mountain.

WLOS-TV reports one person had to be air-lifted to a hospital and others were transported to area hospitals.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler tells news outlets that none of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from Mooresboro's Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Asheville. In a Facebook post, the school says several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt. The students were on their way back from a match.

