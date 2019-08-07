Give school supplies to kids in need

It can be a fun activity for families to go back to school shopping, but for low-income families it can be a stressful time financially. The Goodman Community Center is holding their annual school supply drive to make sure kids in need have enough school supplies to start the school year off strong.

They are asking people to buy a backpack and fill it with essential school supplies such as glue, pencils, loose leaf paper, notebooks, folders and binders. Also those non traditional supplies like disinfectant wipes, tissues and hand sanitizer.

The supplies are going to the more than 200 kids who are in the youth and teen programs at the Goodman Community Center. The Center offers different programs and activities for kids after school during the year and all day in the summer.

If you are dropping off a backpack with school supplies to donate to the drive head to the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street.

More information about the school supply drive click here.