Giving away free Packers playoff tickets

When the Packers begin their quest for the Super Bowl Sunday night, there will be some fans in the stands who, right now, have no idea they're going to the game.

It's all part of a non-profit founded by two brothers to give away their playoff tickets, and inspired by their late father.

Like many others, Lloyd Ewing helped save the Packers from bankruptcy in 1956.

"Through the relationship between my dad and Don Hutson we bought shares of stock, my dad did, and then gave each of us kids one share of that stock that was in the offering back in the 50's," says Neal Ewing, who lives in Green Bay.

As proud owners of Packers stock and six season tickets, Neal Ewing and his brother, Steve, had an idea during the Packers stadium renovation in 2011, an inspiration dating back to the birth of the team.

"In the original language on which the team was founded it states that, and this is a verbatim quote, 'the association shall be a community project intended to promote community welfare and that its purposes share be exclusively charitable,'" states Ewing.

The Ewings proposed the Packers create a unique owners box inside Lambeau to honor and salute outstanding fans.

The Packers declined, so the Ewings decided to use their own tickets to create an owners box.

They gave away their tickets during the 2015 playoffs and will again on Sunday, but that's only half the mission.

"So we're going to other owners and saying if you want to be part of this, make your tickets available through this 501(c)3 Spirit of Wisconsin to people, you can join this as well," says Ewing.

Through Saturday morning, anyone can go to SpiritofWisconsin.com and nominate a deserving fan.

With Ticket King now pledging two tickets, eight unsuspecting fans will watch the Green and Gold Sunday night.

"As great as the excitement and enthusiasm and all that the team represents, and that I've had at those games, is nothing compared to the joy there is in being able to, yeah, have this available for someone else," says Ewing.

Ewing says the fans selected will be notified Saturday night.