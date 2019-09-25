Giving back with backpacks

The University Book Store brands itself on being the one-stop Wisconsin shop.

"You can get anything here," said Taylor Amann.

Amann is a buyer at the store and recently worked with the company Adventurist Backpacks Co. to help provide meals for people in need.

"It’s definitely a win-win for students because they are cute and you're helping the community," said Amann.

Backpacks sell for 65 dollars and for every backpack sold two dollars and 50 cents is donated. That turns into 25 meals per backpack through a partnership with the non-profit Feeding America.

"For every dollar that comes into Feeding America, they can provide ten meals and that's because they don't have a warehousing operation like we do. They don't have trucks they have to pay for," said Kris Tazelaar.

Tazelaar works for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and said the Feeding America network is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Second Harvest is part of that network.

"You never know what's going to come in the door for ways to help those that we serve. This is just a great example of people trying to understand that they are a bigger part of the community," said Tazelaar.

One dollar for every backpack sold will also go towards United Way of Dane County.

For more information click here.

