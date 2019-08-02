GoFundMe page set up for boy killed in farming accident

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the little boy killed last Friday night in a tragic farming accident in the Town of Dane.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the GoFundMe page was started to help send the boy’s body back to his native Nicaragua.

Jefferson Rodriguez died on Jul 26th after being run over by a skid steer loader driven by his father. The tragedy happened just after 11 p.m. on a farm on the 6400 block of Viaduct Road. Jefferson suffered a traumatic head injury and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 8-years-old. The Medical Examiner ruled the death accidental.

Both the boy and his father were recent immigrants from Nicaragua, and have no additional family in the area.

According to the GoFundMe page: “Jefferson was very proud to live in the United States. People on the farm remembered him as a happy boy who loved to wear American Flag attire. With mom living back in Nicaragua, this GoFundMe is established to help transport his body back home to Nicaragua and additional expenses due to the tragedy,”

So far the GoFundMe page has raised close to $3,500 of their $15,000 goal.

If you’d like to donate visit https://bit.ly/2KbrzVt

