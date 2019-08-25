GoFundMe up for victim in Friday’s homicide

A GoFundMe page has been created for 30-year-old Amanda Woods, the first 2019 homicide victim in Madison. The page has already more than half of its goal.

Woods' sister created the page, saying it will be used to support Woods' daughter. On the page, she says in part, "It's hard to comprehend all of this, and it's even harder to prepare for what comes after."

Authorities say Woods died from “homicidal sharp force-related trauma" near the Darbo Drive neighborhood at about 4:16 Friday morning.

Saturday morning, police arrested 58-year-old suspect Lew A. Jefferson of Chicago. Jefferson was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Following Jefferson's arrest, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released the following statement:

"Delighted to learn from Chief Koval that they have a suspect in custody for the recent homicide on the near east side. Credit goes to all the detectives and officers who worked all night long to secure this positive result.”

A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday. Additional testing is underway at this time.

The Violent Crime Unit is still investigating the circumstances of the homicide and is asking that anyone who has any information regarding Jefferson or has had any contact with him in the last six months, to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (608) 243-0550.

